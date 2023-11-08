A MAN is mourning the loss of a friendship after he punched and threatened to drive to another town just to "cave" a person's "head in", a court has heard.
Alfred John Saban, 42, of Sandra Street, Woodpark was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on October 18, 2023 after he pleaded guilty to three counts of stalking/intimidation and one charge of common assault.
Documents tendered to the court state after a brief conversation over Facebook messenger on September 30, Saban began to call a man and leave voicemails.
"(Expletive) you better ring me or else I'll come to Parkes and sort it there," Saban said before he left town.
"You want to be a (expletive), no worries ... Let's hope you and your (expletive) mates are feeling brave when I get there."
The victim - who had not listened to his voicemails - returned Saban's calls about 2.20pm.
"I'm gonna cave your (expletive) head in," Saban said.
"I hope you got mates that can actually fight (expletive) cause you are getting pumped."
Saban's trip to Parkes was cut short after he allegedly had an issue with his vehicle.
Then, on October 2 just before 10am he went to the victim's home in Bathurst and punched the man in the jaw.
The court heard Saban left after the victim said "I'm not gonna hit you in my house".
On October 3 and 4, Saban went to the victim's workplace to try and fight the man but didn't because there were children present.
The man went to Bathurst Police Station on October 7 to report the incidents and make a statement.
Saban was then arrested on October 12 and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
A self-represented Saban told the court he was "not proud" after he "let emotions get the best" of him.
"I was trying to speak to him ... there were [allegedly] threats made, that's why I punched him," Saban said.
"This has cost me a friendship."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis described Saban's behaviour as "inexplicable" before she placed him on an 18-month community correction order.
Saban was also fined $1400.
