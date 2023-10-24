REPLICA NRL trophies and a signed 2022 Penrith jersey will be just some of the items up for grabs at a charity auction this Sunday.
As part of its major fundraising event, Bathurst's Family of League will be holding its annual Golf Cup Classic and charity auction at the Bathurst Golf Club on Sunday, October 29.
The Family of League, built on the foundation of teamwork and giving back, supports men, women and children in need.
Sunday's 18-hole, four-person ambrose will kick off with a shotgun start at 8.30am and the auction, being held at the golf club, will follow around lunchtime.
Royce George, one of the men behind the fundraiser, said anyone wanting to be part of the day is more than welcome.
In fact, you don't even need to be part of a team.
"You just call the golf club and put your name down," he said.
"We've got our auction and raffle [after the golf], so if you don't want to get up early, you're more than welcome to come to the auction afterwards."
Mr George said he expected the auction to start at around 2pm.
Darrel Passeri, another driving force behind the fundraiser, said there would be plenty of great items up for bids.
"We've got limited edition framed prints, including one of Cliff Lyons and Steve Menzies ... they are limited to only 100 of each and they are personally signed and have a certificate with them.
"We've also got some small replicas of the NRL trophy in a boxed LED set-up.
"The trophy has a history of the grand final of each club, and we've got one coming for the Roosters and one for the Rabbitohs."
There's also the 2022 signed Penrith premiership team jersey up for bids, plus 70 to 80 raffles.
With Sunday's event the major fundraising arm for Bathurst's Family of League, Mr George and Mr Passeri have an ambitious goal: to get to $20,000.
Last year's event raised around $16,000.
Mr Passeri said local businesses have already thrown their support behind the event.
Last week he cracked 40 hole sponsors. That alone is around $12,000 in sponsorship.
He said the money raised will support men, women and children in need.
"We help anyone that falls on bad times," Mr George said.
"As long as they've been involved in rugby league ... it could be parents who have worked in the canteen. We are here to support any person we can."
Over the years, the Bathurst branch has supported many people - and, in some circumstances, has changed lives.
"We've got plenty of local stories. Last year we had three 18-year-old kids in Bathurst we helped out at the same time," Mr George said.
"We have hampers I give out at Christmas time. We take them around to people to cheer them up."
To register for the four-person ambrose, call the Bathurst Golf Club pro shop on 6331 4144.
