THE owner of the Oxford Hotel and Bathurst Regional Council have reached a new agreement to financially compensate for a shortfall of on-site parking at the William Street pub.
It comes almost three years after council made a determination on a development application (DA) proposing to renovate The Ox.
The DA came to council for determination on September 16, 2020, but the matter was deferred pending the receipt of a parking study.
The provision of onsite parking was a contentious topic, as it was not possible to provide an adequate number of spaces for the size of the development, meaning a developer contribution had to be paid to council to make up for the shortfall.
At the time, the figure was in excess of $200,000.
When the DA came back to council on December 9, 2020, council resolved to waive developers contributions, but the decision was rescinded a week later.
The new resolution was for council to grant an exemption for six of the 12 parking spaces the development had fallen short by, leaving the developer to pay $113,768.40 for the remaining six spaces.
Council also resolved to defer the payment for up to 12 months and to review its parking policy.
A modification request was then dealt with in March, 2021 and approved increases to the ground floor and first floor areas.
At its October 18, 2023 meeting, council had a fresh modification request on the table for consideration.
It proposed no changes to the ground floor area, but an increase of 86.5 square metres to the area of the first floor. There has also been a net decrease of 72.75 square metres to the licensed area of the building.
Based on the changes, there is a requirement to provide 67 parking spaces in the development, but a shortfall of 12 spaces remains
Council's director of Environmental, Planning and Building Services, Neil Southorn, gave councillors three options on how to proceed with developers contributions.
He ultimately recommended that the exemption of six spaces, from 2020, be applied. After factoring in historical developer contributions paid for five parking spaces, that left just one space left to pay for.
The developer contributions required on that would be $20,316.
Council ultimately resolved to approve the amended plans, alter the condition regarding developers contributions as per Mr Southorn's recommendation, and to alter another condition to require the provision of at least 55 car parking spaces on the site.
The plans for The Ox drew compliments while councillors considered the modification on October 18.
"The actual plans that were shown to us were absolutely fantastic," Cr Warren Aubin said of a recent site visit.
"This establishment will entirely be cleaned up, and with the new areas going in, really cleaning up this historic establishment.
"It's got a great kids playing area, so any parents that are taking kids here for meals, kids will be able to go and play, parents will be able to have an enjoyable time.
"I think the whole area will be benefited from the plans that are going to go ahead and done to this place."
