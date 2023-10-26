IN addition to doubling council's public meetings and public question time, my mayoral minute last week was approved by fellow councillors to better report council's budgetary position and notably to highlight the state of our local Bathurst economy (both on a quarterly basis).
Bathurst traditionally has a very good economic story to tell compared with state and national figures, so I'm a tad surprised we don't see much public discussion across local media about our economic story, especially for prospective investors to hear.
Doing economics at uni plus 25 years self-employed tells me the genuine diversity of our economy across multiple industries is the key factor in Bathurst often outperforming NSW and Australia, which is impressive for a rural region where 'one-trick economic ponies' tend to be the norm (e.g. mining towns).
So where's the proof Bathurst is better?
Over the last three years to 2021-22, Bathurst's gross regional product (GRP) averaged 1.73 per cent versus the NSW average of 1.23pc - that's 40pc higher.
In dollar terms, the Bathurst economy grew by $108 million to reach $2.616 billion GRP in 2021-22.
For this alone, our business community must be applauded, not to mention COVID lockdowns.
Council also does its part to create the right economic conditions for sustained growth, especially by encouraging new businesses and residents to our neck of the woods.
The proof is in the pudding: since December 2020, there has been a net increase of 270 registered GST businesses in Bathurst.
Although not usually publicly recognised for their efforts, I commend council staff in getting real results in a cut-throat competitive market.
We typically have lower unemployment than NSW and Australia too. For example, in the March quarter this year we had unemployment sitting at 1.6pc, while NSW had twice as much at 3.3pc and the nation at 3.6pc unemployed.
To complete this picture as mayor, I intend to do a lot more to grow the diversity and scope of our economy, like proactively seeking investors to invest in currently stranded assets, such as the old TAFE building, old ambulance station, gasworks, etc.
Even though we are traditionally strong economically, I see greater potential - and realising our potential starts with telling our positive economic story.
ON a lighter but important note, someone recently wrote me a hand-written note to say we should do more to educate our visitors that we are not to be called "Bath-Hurst", particularly during race weeks.
I couldn't agree more and this verbal affront against Bathurstians is a cause we can all unite as one on to eradicate, with gentle reminders when needed.
I RECENTLY attended the second NAIDOC Community Corroboree at Kelso Community Hub.
It was a wonderful afternoon of celebrating culture and community togetherness.
I would like to thank Tonilee Scott from the Bathurst Local Aboriginal Land Council for organising another successful event.
