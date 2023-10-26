Western Advocate
We've got millions of reasons to be proud of our economic growth | Mayor's say

By Mayor Jess Jennings
October 26 2023 - 11:00am
Shirley Scott and mayor Jess Jennings at the NAIDOC Community Corroboree at Kelso.
IN addition to doubling council's public meetings and public question time, my mayoral minute last week was approved by fellow councillors to better report council's budgetary position and notably to highlight the state of our local Bathurst economy (both on a quarterly basis).

