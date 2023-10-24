ALL that rain over the past couple of years did good things for the habitats of waterbirds in the Murray-Darling Basin.
Following two years of record-breaking waterbird breeding seasons, the Commonwealth Environmental Water Holder (CEWH) has collaborated with numerous photographers to present a stunning photo exhibition at Cowra Japanese Gardens, opening next Wednesday, November 1.
The exhibition will run to November 8 alongside Cowra NRM (Natural Resource Management) Committee's Archibird Native Bird Photography Winners' Exhibition.
The exhibition will be a majestic, awe-inspiring and sometimes quirky celebration of the beauty of Murray-Darling Basin waterbird breeding.
Conditions have been perfect for various species such as pelicans, ibis, egrets and spoonbills to gather in their thousands and breed in large wetlands.
The exhibition was curated by Steven Cavanagh at Arts OutWest in collaboration with the Commonwealth Environmental Water Holder.
COWRA artist Brenda Stace Chat has spent years salvaging defunct pianos and meticulously crafting them into wall sculptures - part geometric abstracts, part ceremonial artefacts.
Her new exhibition, Piano Pieces, will be on show at the super quirky Cowra Micro, a 3.6m square gallery on the Cowra Railway Station platform.
Piano Pieces will open on Sunday, October 29 at noon. Visitors to the gallery will be able to see it at Cowra Micro on weekends from 11am-3pm until November 19.
This is the second activity of the Artists of Cowra East collective funded in 2023 through the NSW Government's Country Arts Support Program.
HORIZONS is a new creative industry mentoring and career development program for NSW regional youth.
The project will run over 18 months and will support a total of 75 young people from across NSW.
It's a statewide regional project that provides direct intensive support to young people wanting to pursue a career in the creative industries.
Participants will be paired with a mentor who is a practising artist or creative industries person working in regional NSW.
They'll work with their mentor to co-design their program according to their needs and goals throughout 2024.
They'll then work on a collective showcase that addresses pressing issues for regional young people through collaborating with the 75 other participants.
Arts OutWest is looking for young people in any area of the creative industries - performance, visual arts and design, screen, writing, digital media, crafts, cultural heritage, creative technology and more - to apply.
Applications will close on November 10, 2023. Details on the Arts OutWest website.
SIDETRACK Arts is a group of creatives also with their sights on railway stations as possible art spaces.
This new regional group is passionate about supporting other regional artists across all artforms.
"We hope to help facilitate space and opportunity for arts practice to develop and be seen," Laura Baker from Sidetrack Arts said.
They're currently calling for interest from artists in the Central West: "As we get started, we are looking to gauge the interest in creative studios across the Central West region and would love to hear from you. Are you interested in an affordable creative studio within a community of other artists and makers?"
BATHURST High School's popular Blockfest is coming up on November 3.
They're looking for local visual artists to exhibit at the event. Details here.
WHEN the Out West Piano Fest returns to Blackdown Farm from October 27-29, one of the best ways to be there will be as a volunteer.
Volunteer roles include program sellers, cloakroom attendants, ticket marshals, runners and car park attendants, servers and welcome hosts.
More info and the application form is on the Arts OutWest website.
There's also special locals-only tickets soon to be available.
Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.
