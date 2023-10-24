ST PAT'S Old Boys White was too good for its opponents on Saturday, in a big 159-run Bathurst District Junior Cricket Association win.
Saints were taking on Stannies Blue in the second round of under 13s on Saturday, with the White team winning the toss and electing to bat at Learmonth Park.
Saints brought up a big score of 2-203 off 25 overs and had Stannies dismissed for just 44 off 16 overs.
Both openers Will Roffe (50) and tom Hamer (55) retired not out with half centuries each.
Tim Lynch finish 32 not out.
Kyran Hogan and Heath May were the pick of the bowlers for Stannies, taking just one wicket each.
Ryan Copeland, Beau Ditchfield and Denver Jones all took two wickets each for Saints in the chase.
