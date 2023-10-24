Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Paul McCartney super fan makes 650 kilometre Newcastle 'pilgrimage' for favourite musician

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated October 24 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Most of us leave concerts with a feeling of warm buzz, ringing ears and pictures for social media, but in 2017, Katie Sanderson left with an ambitious idea.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking news, court and other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.