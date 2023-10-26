Heritage gem with a modern twist

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday October 27: 62 Railway Parade, South Bathurst:
Now is the chance to seize your own piece of Bathurst's history at 62 Railway Parade. With its ideal location, modern updates, and potential waiting to be tapped into, this cottage wont be on the market for very long.
Heritage charm meets modern day convenience in this renovated cottage on the fringe of Bathurst's vibrant CBD. Railway Parade is located off the railway side of Lambert Street, and this lovely home is walking distance to Bathurst CBD, Centennial Park , Reckless Brewery and Keppel Street shops, and more.
Originally built in 1930, the Station Masters Cottage has been significantly renovated over recent years including a new roof, new electric wiring and power points throughout, a stunning new kitchen with plenty of storage, new carpets, and LED lighting. Both the inside and outside of the home have been freshly painted in modern contemporary colours.
The low maintenance rear yard has plenty of room to add a garage. It is also a great space for pets or children to play.
Listing agent Mark Sullivan from MSP Real Estate said that 62 Railway Parade was a unique opportunity for a budding buyer. "A stand out feature is the two living areas the cottage offers and all bedrooms are oversized," he said. "Although advertised as three bedrooms, the home could easily be configured as a four bedroom home, the parents retreat has two rooms which simply needs another doorway added off the main hallway."
Outside the home the historic station master's cottage embraces the perfect blend of history and renewal. The federation facade, high-raked ceilings and convict brick driveway are a great reminder of the buildings past.
Set on a low maintenance block, the property also boasts a cottage garden, barbecue area, garden shed, and side access with plenty of room for parking.
Situated at the end of a street full of quaint cottages and located in the sought after public school zoning area for Bathurst South Public School, this charming cottage gives you the lifestyle benefits of being close to the Bathurst CBD while still providing a retreat from the hustle and bustle when you desire it.
The home is solidly constructed from double brick with an iron roof. For investors looking for a property in Bathurst, the location is again ideal with a rental appraisal between $400 to $500 per week.
