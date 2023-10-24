ANGUS Parsons' rapid rise in Sydney Premier Cricket has continued, after achieving a career first.
The Bathurst native and St Pat's Old Boys junior bagged a hat-trick in his first grade match for Mosman against Sutherland on Saturday.
Overall, he took an incredible 6-58 off 13 overs, with Mosman in control heading into day two next Saturday.
Played at Glenn McGrath Oval in Caringbah, Parsons got busy early when he dismissed opener Andrew Daitz (22) and number three and skipper Thomas Doyle (a duck), both for lbw and the first two Sutherland wickets to fall.
Sutherland were at 4-137, looking to build a strong lead, when Parsons stepped up for his big moment.
The first the fall was Austin Waugh, out for five, before Tharindu Kaushal and Andrew Ritchie all fell in succession, allowing Parsons to achieve the rare feat of a hat-trick.
Parsons would get one more wicket, the dismissal of Rhys Cattle for three, the ninth Sutherland wicket to fall.
In reply to Sutherland's innings, Mosman brought up a score of 2-59 off 28 overs, with Stirling McAvoy (36) and Ryan Hicks (20) unbeaten heading into day two.
Parsons is yet to bat but has been named as the fifth batter.
Across the city, fellow St Pat's Old Boys junior Cooper Brien was in full flight as he hit an unbeaten century (109) for Western Suburbs in the Poidevin-Gray Shield on Sunday.
The Bathurst youngster's century helped Wests to a 62-run win over Fairfield-Liverpool at Rosedale Oval at Warwick Farm.
And down in the ACT Premier Cricket first grade competition, Nic Broes was a monster with the bat across his two-day game on Saturday and Sunday.
He belted a score of 154 off 198 balls to help Queanbeyan to a massive 197-run win over Eastlake.
Broes opened the batting for Queanbeyan and when he was dismissed, his team was 3-284.
Queanbeyan ultimately declared at 8-348 and Eastlake was bowled out for 151.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.