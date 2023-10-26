WHEN Judy King was a student at the then-Diocesan Catholic Girls' High School, "the closest we came to having a selfie was the Polaroid instant camera".
And now?
"And now our grandchildren are swiping away at phones as toddlers."
School life of the early 1970s was on Mrs King's mind when she attended the 50-year reunion for the Dio fourth form class of 1973 - which she described as an opportunity "to reflect on the past and renew connections with those who spent some of their most formative years together".
The reunion was months in the making, with a committee formed last year to begin organising the exciting occasion.
The weekend included a casual gathering on Friday night, October 20, at Bathurst RSL, a tour of the school [now MacKillop College] on Saturday afternoon, October 21, and the main event - dinner at Paddy's Hotel, Kelso on the Saturday evening.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow attended the dinner at Paddy's and captured some of the smiling faces reminiscing on old times.
