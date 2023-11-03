VICKI Moyes had a very specific vision when she started the Kitty Ritz cattery 20 years ago.
On the Mount Rankin property where she lives with husband James, she wanted to create a home away from home for cats that would grow more familiar for them each time they stayed.
"That's how I looked at it: that they were not just coming to a cattery, but visiting part of their family," she said.
"That's why I think the cattery did so well."
Two decades after Mrs Moyes took her leap of faith with the Kitty Ritz, the business closed in recent days.
"I'm 74 and James is 78 and you've got to retire some time, don't you?" she said.
"At Christmas time, for instance, we have about 50 cats here and that's a huge task."
The seven-day-a-week, morning-to-evening operation has been demanding but rewarding.
"I've seen the older cats leave and the younger cats come back through," Mrs Moyes said.
"It's sad. I'm going to miss it terribly, but I know it's time. I know I can't do what I used to be able to do. And it's such an effort now."
The cattery - designed by Mrs Moyes - was "something that had never been in Bathurst before".
"I had to mortgage the house to basically build it, so I knew that it was going to have to be a long-term thing and work hard at it because it's not easy.
"This work is not easy: you've got the responsibilities of someone's fur baby.
"It's just like you're looking after a child, it's no different, so the responsibility of it is enormous. And I take that responsibility on.
"When we first started off, we only had two cats and now I've had over 600 clients. That's amazing, really."
In the Kitty Ritz's 20 years, Mrs Moyes has seen a change in the way cats fit into a household.
"Years ago, you had a cat and the cat lived outside; the cat sort of kept the mice away," she said.
"Now, they are part of the family. They are part of what happens every day in the household.
"They become sort of like a child to you, really.
"You're getting more and more people looking to board their cats because they are worried about them a lot more than they used to years ago.
"They used to think, well, the cat can look after itself.
"Also, I think people are more aware of birds and wildlife and things like that."
Cats, she said, are "an all-day sort of companion".
"A cat tends to need you a lot more. They need more attention than dogs do and I suppose you bond with them because of that."
At the Kitty Ritz, Mrs Moyes aimed to create an atmosphere like the one the cats had left behind at their home.
"They have TV all day," she said. "At night, all the night lights are on. So they're not in darkness.
"And we have classical music playing of a night. They've got that sound.
"When we built it, we built it so all the noise would sound like a home: the dishwashers are going, the washing machine is going, we've got the TV going.
"The whole atmosphere is like a home atmosphere, so they don't feel like they're put in a shed or something like that."
The cats also had their own individual outdoor area, featuring gables and hammocks.
Though the business has closed, the couple will remain on the Mount Rankin property with its sweeping views.
The Kitty Ritz's long-term employee Josh Starr, meanwhile, is offering a new home pet care service that Mrs Moyes says has already proved popular.
"He's had a big call for that because the clients trust him. They know the cats absolutely love Josh.
"And a lot of our clients are going to be using Josh for that reason because the only difference will be that Josh is going to their home instead of coming here to the cattery.
"It's going to work extremely well for the owners because they don't have to take their cats out of their own home environment and they'll still have someone who they've known for nine-and-a-half years coming and looking after them."
With the business closed, some time away together is beckoning for Mr and Mrs Moyes.
"James and I haven't had a holiday together for over 20 years," she said.
"You can't? How can you. You have to have someone on site all the time."
Comments on the Kitty Ritz Facebook page over the past few months, meanwhile, have provided a sense of what the business has meant to locals - and what it will mean to have the doors close.
"We are so fortunate to have you to take care of our babies," one client wrote. "Saying you'll be missed doesn't even come close."
