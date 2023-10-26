IT'S SUPPOSED to be fun turning 21, and this was certainly the case for Brylee Portegies.
Ms Portegies was surrounded by friends and family at the Majellan Bowling Club on Saturday, October 21, for some lawn bowls, and celebratory fun.
The theme of the evening was black and white, and all guests were dressed in their monochromatic best, all so the birthday girl could shine in a sequined rose gold dress.
Around 100 people attended the event, with some even travelling from Victoria and Queensland to help commemorate the milestone birthday.
There was plenty of food on offer on the night, and there was even a lolly bar for people to take home some sweet treats.
The event was celebrated a few weeks ahead of Ms Portegies' birthday, which falls on November 1.
