CROWN land managers across the Bathurst electorate are now able to apply for their share of $16 million in funding to maintain and improve crown land reserves for community use.
Applications for the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund are officially open until November 17.
Crown land reserves cover some 34 million hectares or 42 per cent of NSW and provide land for recreation, community organisations and facilities, and protect our environment, including habitat for native plants and animals.
Locally, there is $14 million worth of grants and $2 million in loans on offer, which could go a long way to funding essential projects across our region.
Thanks to the former Coalition government, several projects were completed through the fund, including remedial work on the Ern Prior Pavilion at Bathurst Showground, new all-access toilets at Rydal Showground, a new roof for the Neville Public Hall and new safety fences at the Zig Zag Railway.
Maintaining and enhancing our crown reserves means residents have access to quality spaces for sports and fitness, or to just relax, rejuvenate and get in touch with nature and each other.
All crown land managers can apply, including local councils, community organisations, and user groups that are licensed to use the reserves.
Crown reserves include parks, community halls, nature areas, showgrounds, sporting facilities, camping areas and walking tracks.
