THE concept of blood donation is nothing new, but not many people think about how much it is needed for common household animals as well.
At Stewart Street Veterinary Clinic, the demand for blood transfusions ebbs and flows, but there have been occasions where several have been required in the span of a few weeks.
While blood can be stored for up to three weeks, the fresher it is, the better it is for the animal receiving the transfusion, which is why the vet clinic wants to have a comprehensive database of potential donors.
Vet nurse Karissa Spindler said there are a variety of situations which could lead to a dog or a cat needing a transfusion, including being hit by a car, being bitten by a snake, complications during surgery, and autoimmune diseases.
Blood can be needed quite quickly, so it is important for the vet staff to have a long list of people they can contact in the event of an emergency.
"If we have a trauma case or a critical case that we can just go straight to our list and work our way down and say, 'Are you free to bring your pet in?', it literally can mean the difference between life and death for another animal," Ms Spindler said.
Like people, dogs and cats have different blood types.
In dogs, they can accept blood from any donor for their first transfusion, but if a second transfusion is required, they need blood from a compatible animal.
Cats are more complicated.
Ms Spindler said they must have a transfusion from an animals with the same blood type.
It's another reason why it's important to have a vast pool of donors to choose from, to ensure there are plenty of options to get the blood an animal needs as quickly as possible.
There is a list of criteria an animal has to meet to be a blood donor at Stewart Street Vet.
If your animal is in a position to give blood at the time of the call, you need to transport them to the clinic.
There, staff will examine your pet and withdraw and test a small amount of blood.
This is to ensure that not only is it safe to use their blood for the transfusion, but that it is safe for your animal to undergo the donation process.
"Their welfare is just as important to us as the dog or cat that needs to receive the blood, so we'll do that blood test and full physical," Ms Spindler said.
"It's also about their demeanour as well. They need to be happy, confident, outgoing. If they're shy or have had previous trauma, we don't want to add to that, so we wouldn't use them as a donor."
If there are no issues identified, the donation will proceed, with blood drawn via the jugular vein in the neck.
Depending on the animal's temperament, they may need a mild sedative to ensure they remain calm and still while their blood is drawn.
"Some dogs, if they're really well behaved and really calm, they'll just lay there when the needle goes in, others just need a little bit of something just to take the edge off so they'll sit there calmly, but they need don't need to be anaesthetised at all," Ms Spindler said.
The procedure takes around 15 minutes, and after it is complete they can go home.
In addition to the knowledge you are saving the life of another animal, owners get the benefit of a blood test and vet examination that might detect an unknown health issue in their pet.
Stewart Street Vets also give you a large bag of quality pet food as a thank you for the donation, and reward your pet with affection and treats while they're at the clinic.
If you would like your animal to join the pool of blood donors, contact Stewart Street Vets on 6331 1222.
Ms Spindler said that, if enough donors can be added to the list, most people will only receive a phone call once or twice a year.
