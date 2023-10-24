A SPECIAL service will be held this weekend as a tribute to American evangelist Billy Graham.
The event, at Bathurst Uniting Church, will feature an afternoon tea and choir, according to spokesman Brian Cowan.
It will be held from 2.30 to 3.30pm on Sunday, October 29 at the church and entry will be by donation (with money to go to the Bathurst Christian Education Council).
Mr Graham was a civil rights advocate and Baptist minister who was well-known for the broadcasts of his sermons.
A Zoom link for online worship services is available on the Bathurst Uniting Church website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.