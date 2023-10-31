AN annual charity ride has raised the bar after a successful recent event.
The Geoff Martin Run raised $2000 last year for the Defence Community Dogs program and went close to increasing that by 50 per cent this year.
The charity run - held by the Bathurst Motorcycle Enthusiasts Club in memory of local rider Mr Martin - was held on October 15, starting at the National Motor Racing Museum at Mount Panorama.
"On a perfect day, 77 riders gathered for sign-on and a club-catered breakfast of bacon and egg roll and tea and coffee," club treasurer Rob Smith said.
"Riders then proceeded by either a 200-kilometre run through Rockley, Burraga, Black Springs, Shooters Hill, Oberon and Hampton to a club-catered lunch at the Rydal Hotel or a shorter run via O'Connell and Tarana to Rydal."
Club president Bruce Morgan handed over a symbolic cheque of the run proceeds of $2800 to Defence Community Dogs at the program's recent graduation ceremony for two dogs being presented to their new Australian Defence Force veterans owners.
"The dogs undergo a lengthy and rigorous 24/7 training program with an inmate and the current dogs and trainers put on an impressive display of skills on the day," Mr Smith said.
"Dogs in training are regularly seen on various activities around Bathurst."
Mr Smith said the charity run, as well as raising funds for a worthwhile purpose, also allows riders to gather and enjoy the company of each other.
The Geoff Martin Run has, in the past, raised thousands for Bathurst Hospital ICU.
