THE potential benefits to the health sector was one of the things on the minds of councillors when they agreed to approve new serviced apartments for a Durham Street site.
Under the plans, which were considered at the October 18, 2023 Bathurst Regional Council meeting, a two-storey building containing eight apartments will be constructed behind existing houses.
To accommodate a new driveway to provide access to the apartments, the semi-detached house at 93 Durham Street will be demolished.
There are also plans to create on-site car parking for 11 vehicles and to construct a new boundary fence utilising recycled materials from the house that is being knocked down.
Council has also approved the Torrens title subdivision of the three existing lots into a new three-lot configuration to accommodate the development.
During discussion of the development application (DA) on October 18, the potential benefits of the serviced apartments were raised.
One of these was how they could support the health sector in Bathurst, which relies on locums who visit the city on a temporary basis to fill vacancies.
With the serviced apartments to be located little more than a kilometre away from the public hospital, they would be a convenient option for visiting health professionals.
The development is even closer to the chosen site for the proposed Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC).
"It's going to bring an excellent add-on to the current hospital, our public hospital, which has around 35 per cent of its workforce as fly-in-fly-out locums," councillor Warren Aubin said.
"To add this sort of accommodation to our CBD area is fantastic, and also take note of the new Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre, which will also have specialists coming and going all the time, which will be looking to be catered for for accommodation.
"That's just the health industry, and there's plenty more workers who are in Bathurst that will be benefiting from this development, so I think it's fantastic this sort of thing goes ahead."
He also touched on the loss of the early Victorian house at 93 Durham Street, which is considered to be "historically significant in a regional context".
While it contributes to the streetscape, it has also been deemed "unfit for habitation" due to structural damage.
"Number 93 Durham is in danger of falling over," Cr Aubin said.
"It actually looks very dangerous, with the wall on the southern side ... it's actually come apart from the whole building.
"To see this area cleaned up is going to be absolutely brilliant for the fringe of the CBD."
Although this house will be lost, two others at 95 and 97 Durham Street will be retained and are in far better condition.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.