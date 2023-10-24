We are past the halfway mark in this years Bathurst RSL spring competition with the captains of the five sides set to make crucial decisions
With only four rounds remaining, the captains will have to decide on just how they are going to lift there respective sides over the line to take that coveted grand final cup.
Let's have a look at the five captains' form:
Will probably need more time to captain a winning grand final side, but in saying that he will always rally behind his players to get the best tennis out of them. Don't write Tree or his players off.
An experienced player with a good captain's record. Molkentin has the uncanny knack of lifting his side if the chips are down. Can he guide his players to grand final glory? It's possible, but this year I would say unlikely.
Booth has his side on top of the ladder and looking the goods to take the cup. But let's not start counting the chickens, as the old saying is. It's not where you start it's where you finish. However, Booth is a calm captain who knows his players capabilities to guide them over the line to grand final glory.
The youngest captain in this competition but full of youthful ideas on how to steer his side to grand final glory. If Meares can relay the message of fortune favours the brave to his players in the up and coming matches than watch out. Who knows, Meares could create history and become the youngest captain to win a grand final, its not out of his reach.
Seven grand finals, three open doubles titles and a history breaking grand final win 11 sets to one to his credit. Not bad. An experienced captain who has the side to go all the way. The key for Slugger is his golden trump card. If it works anything is possible. The critics say it's not possible for Slugger to capture another grand final, but what would they know? Nothing.
Well folks until next week, it's Slugger signing off.
