Game one, rink 16: Visitor Phil Gray teamed up with Nev Townsend to beat John Archer and Garry Hotham 26-23. Arch and Garry led 9-4 after seven ends but were stuck there for another four ends as Phil and Nev took the lead 20-9 after eleven ends, then 22-12 after fourteen. Arch and Garry had a strong run including a five to retake the lead 23-22 after the nineteenth. 23-all going into the last end, Phil and Nev scored three to win.
Game two, rink 17: A welcome visitor who often watches husband Norm from the sidelines, Lorna Hayes made a rare appearance, playing with Annette McPherson and Skip Ian Shaw. They were beaten by Denis Oxley's team of Joe Young and Louise Hall. In a close game, where the scores were level four times, Denis' team prevailed. Ian's team was in front 17-13 after the eighteenth end when a five for Denis and Co. put them in front; this was followed by wins in the last two ends to finish up on 23-17.
Game three, rink 18: Another close game, with a winning margin of one going to the team of Bob Lindsay, Jack Smith and Trevor Kellock playing against Peter Drew, Ian Cunningham and Bruce Rich. Peter's team were doing well, with a 12-3 lead after nine ends. Bob's team closed the gap to equalise on 13-all after the fifteenth end. Again, Peter's team went to the front with the score 18-14 after the nineteenth end. Bob's crew took the win with a four in the last end, 19-18.
Game four, rink 19: Kevin Miller and Pat Duff came from behind to defeat Norm Hayes and Phill Murray. After six ends, Norm and Phill were leading 10-2 when Kevin and Pat took the next five ends to lead 15-10. A three for Norm and Phill was their last win; Kevin and Pat took all up to the eighteenth end when the game was called with the score on 24-13.
Game one, rink 16: Benefitting from a three-week break, Paul Rodenhuis and his team of Brian Burke and Flynn Armstrong had a strong win over the team of Ian Shaw, Nev Townsend and Grant Brunton. Paul's team were well away, having ten shots on the board after five ends. They continued to dominate as the score showed 25-8 after the fourteenth end, then 31-10 after the seventeenth. The final score was 32-13. All played well, just that Ian's team didn't have the luck.
Game two, rink 17: Norm Hayes and Louise Hall had a close, single-shot win over Garry Hotham and Paul Rapley. Garry and Paul were in the lead on 10-4 after the eighth end, but Norm and Louise caught up by the eleventh with the score 12-all. They lost, then retook the lead in the fourteenth and held it to the end, while Garry and Paul won the last three ends to finish one down on 21-20.
Game three, rink 18: Another single-shot win, this time when Ray Noonan, Ian Schofield and John McDonagh beat Bob Lindsay, Annette McPherson and Braydon Noonan 20-19. Bob's team led early but by the tenth end, Ray's team had levelled on 8-all. Again, Bob's team took the lead, this time with the score 19-10 after the seventeenth. A five, followed by wins in the last three ends gave the win to Shorty's team.
Game four, rink 19: Bryan Bromfield and Joe Young had an up-and-down game against Mick Hall and Phill Murray but came out victorious. Leading 7-3 after seven ends, Bryan and Joe trailed 15-8 after twelve. After the seventeenth end, Mick and Phill held a two-shot lead, 17-15 but they scored no more; Bryan and Joe took the last four ends and five shots, winning 20-17.
Game five, rink 20: Denis Oxley, Paul Reece and Barry McPherson had an easy 29-14 win over Kevin Miller, Jack Smith and Bruce Rich. Kevin and Co. had nine shots on the board after three ends and were still leading 12-11 after the tenth, then 14-11 after the twelfth. There they stayed, not scoring another shot while Denis' team romped home, scoring another eighteen shots.
By the Bowling Shark
This week at the Majellan saw the AGM take place on Sunday with one of the biggest turnouts for member support. With the improving temperatures the greens are starting to fill with many games of bowls. This is how the week rolled.
Rink one: Terry Clark, Bill Mackey and Gary Café were given a lesson against Gary Cameron, John Bosson and Greg Hallett who struggled at the start. Team Café had the lead for the first eight ends but then Team Hallett kicked it into gear and ran away with the match 30-16.
Rink two - Women's Pairs - Final: It was a game of the apprentices and the tradesman with Jo Café and Jodie James taking on the experience of Sue Murray and Pauline Clark. Team Clark was on fire and never let Team Café have any advantage throughout the game. Team Clark winning 32-8.
Rink three: Mick Cook, Ray Minogue and Peter Clydesdale missed the start against Greg Cross, Glen Carter and Terry James who were 5-0 by the second end of play. Team James didn't let up and were 21-7 by the 13th and went onto win easily 25-15.
Rink four: Geoff Thorne, Peter Hope and Dennis Harvey were on top by the 12th with a 15-7 lead against Ron McGarry, Ted Parker and Tim Pickstone. Team Harvey held all the aces against the opposition to run away with the win 22-13.
Rink five: Peter Phegan, Trevor Sharpham and Lacie Koszta had an A game against Max Elms, Rhys Harvey and Mick Sewell. The scores were close but not close enough for Team Sewell to get ahead of the opposition. Team Koszta getting home easily 25-18.
Rink six: Kevin Dwyer, Russ McPherson (swing bowler) and Terry Burke were up 16-8 by the 11th against Anton King, Rus McPherson and Josh Roberson. Team Roberson came close to the lead on the 18th (17-16) but fell short in the end, going down 20-17.
Rink seven: Alex Osborne and Allan Clark were up 14-3 by the eighth against Tom King and Darryl Shurmer in a one sided match. Team Clark held the lead from the start to the finish and got the win 24-18.
Rink five: Jeff Adams and Hugh Brennan travelled to Wallerawang to compete in the 2023 Open Reserve pairs. With both not used to the carpet and trying to use any other excuse, the pair tried everything when they were nine shots down with three ends to play to level the match. The team from Wallerawang won on the extra end 21-20.
Rink two: Dick Graham and Scott Chapman gave as good as they got against John Mackey and Glen Urza. Team Chapman held the lead by the 13 th (17-7) and got the win in the end 17-10.
Rink three: Allan Clark, Anne Pickstone and Ron McGarry handed out the paddle to the opposition of Kevin Dwyer, Liz Draper and Tim Pickstone. Team McGarry returned to form and ran away with the match to win 22-8.
Rink four: Josh Roberson, Susie Simmons and Leonie McGarry were 6-all after six ends of play against Andrew Moffatt, Mel Parker and Dave Josh. Team Josh had the lead on the 10th (10-7) but then over the next four ends sacrificed 14 points to go down 21-10
Rink five: Merl Stephens, Ray Miller and Kevin Miller were up 12-0 by the 5th against Marg Miller, Betsy Thornberry and Dawn Howarth. Team Miller was in control from the start to the finish winning 16-10.
Rink two: Alby Williams, Shaun Elphick and Des Sanders were in trouble early being 10-0 down by the fourth against Terry Chifley, Jim Clark and Max Elms. Once Team Sanders started to score points, they were still behind the leaders of Team Elms and went down 24-11.
Rink three: Tony Smith, Ron Hogan and Ron McGarry struggled from the opening end against Bryce Peard, Garry Cameron and Peter Drew. Team McGarry did everything they could to keep in touch with the opposition but fell short in the end going down 20-17.
Rink four: Ron Hollebone, Greg Hallett and Paul Galvin were 5-all after seven ends of play against Russ McPherson, Goeff Thorn and David Robson. Team Galvin allowed the opposition to take the lead from there and with a quick change on the last took the win 21-20 in a nail biter.
Rink five: Graham Scott and Allan Clark were 3-9 down by the 8th against Brian Hope and Tim Pickstone until the team levelled on the 10th (9-all). From there it was pretty much a one-sided affair with Team Clark taking the win 29-16.
Rink six: John Bosson and Ted Parker were 4-all after six ends of play against Colin Pickstone and Peter Hope. The scores were tied again on the 19th (15-all) and it came down to the last two ends with Team Parker winning 20-15.
Rink seven: Terry Clark, Jake Shurmer and Peter Phegan was up 11-0 by the sixth against Darryl Howard, Kevin Dwyer and John Mackey. This mismatch was a slaughter for Team Mackey who tried everything but lost 31-7.
This wraps up the busy week at the Majellan, so until next week be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
