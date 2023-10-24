Game two, rink 17: A welcome visitor who often watches husband Norm from the sidelines, Lorna Hayes made a rare appearance, playing with Annette McPherson and Skip Ian Shaw. They were beaten by Denis Oxley's team of Joe Young and Louise Hall. In a close game, where the scores were level four times, Denis' team prevailed. Ian's team was in front 17-13 after the eighteenth end when a five for Denis and Co. put them in front; this was followed by wins in the last two ends to finish up on 23-17.