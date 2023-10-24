Western Advocate
All the action from the Bathurst City and Majellan greens from the week that was

Updated October 25 2023 - 10:31am, first published 7:00am
Jim Grives in action at the Bathurst City Bowls Club. Picture by James Arrow
Bathurst City

Wednesday, October 18:

Game one, rink 16: Visitor Phil Gray teamed up with Nev Townsend to beat John Archer and Garry Hotham 26-23. Arch and Garry led 9-4 after seven ends but were stuck there for another four ends as Phil and Nev took the lead 20-9 after eleven ends, then 22-12 after fourteen. Arch and Garry had a strong run including a five to retake the lead 23-22 after the nineteenth. 23-all going into the last end, Phil and Nev scored three to win.

