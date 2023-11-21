Western Advocate
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Adult literacy training course available at Neighbourhood Centre

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated November 21 2023 - 4:55pm
"COME along. See what you think."

Matt Watson

