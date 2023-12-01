Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Adult literacy training course available at Neighbourhood Centre

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated December 7 2023 - 9:56am, first published December 1 2023 - 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jayne Hogan, Chris Nelson, Sally Garrett and Mark Martin and (front) Leigh Haywood, Fiona Spellman, Jackie Lanigan (from the Neighbourhood Centre) and Sharon Williams. Picture by James Arrow.
Jayne Hogan, Chris Nelson, Sally Garrett and Mark Martin and (front) Leigh Haywood, Fiona Spellman, Jackie Lanigan (from the Neighbourhood Centre) and Sharon Williams. Picture by James Arrow.

"COME along. See what you think."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.