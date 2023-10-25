WESTERN Girls were too good for their Bathurst counterparts on Sunday, starting the new season with a win.
Held at Morse Park 1, the girls team downed the boys by five wickets in the Western Zone Cricket under 12s.
Bathurst won the toss and elected to bat, but was restricted to just 78 runs off 26.3 overs, with captain Riley Moxon hitting the best score for his team with an unbeaten 21 runs.
Poppi Stephen was the pick of the Western bowlers, the Bathurst youngster taking 4-7 off four overs.
Holly Maslin took two wickets, while Rachel Grimmond, Milla Cole, Vashti Williams and Lily Railz snared one wicket each.
It took the Western Girls exactly 26.3 overs to catch Bathurst, losing five wickets along the way when bringing up a score of 5-81.
Charlotte Shoemark hit a match high of 24 runs, while Georgia Allan (16) and Stephen (two) finished unbeaten.
Henry Storey put in a big shift in an attempt to restrict Western, taking 4-11 off seven.
In other results, Mudgee downed Lachlan by five wickets and Orange won away at Dubbo by 58 runs.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.