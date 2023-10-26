Western Advocate
Bathurst's new fast-food hub to open by the end of 2023

By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated October 27 2023 - 9:30am, first published 9:23am
THE opening of a new fast-food hub in Bathurst's west has been pushed back after the developers encountered challenges during the construction process.

