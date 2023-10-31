Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Carillon Society of Australia recital in Kings Parade, Bathurst on Nov 4, 2023

Updated October 31 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst carillonists Jennifer Roberts, Denise Garland and Wendy Murphy. Picture provided by Friends of Bathurst War Memorial Carillon.
Bathurst carillonists Jennifer Roberts, Denise Garland and Wendy Murphy. Picture provided by Friends of Bathurst War Memorial Carillon.

A SPECIAL anniversary recital is set to kick off a week-long celebration for Bathurst's towering CBD feature.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.