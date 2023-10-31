A SPECIAL anniversary recital is set to kick off a week-long celebration for Bathurst's towering CBD feature.
Carillonists from Canberra and Sydney will travel to Bathurst to mark the 90th anniversary of the Kings Parade icon, which received a recent makeover before its big birthday.
Friends of Bathurst War Memorial Carillon secretary Wendy Murphy said the special anniversary recital - at 11.30am on Saturday, November 4 - will be for all of Bathurst to enjoy.
She said it will include a repeat performance of the acclaimed duet for carillon and change ringing bells composed and performed by carillonist Thomas Laue, along with the All Saints Bell Ringers.
Mr Laue's creation debuted at this year's Festival of Bells.
"The recital provided by the Carillon Society of Australia provides an opportunity for everyone to join in on celebrating this iconic part of Bathurst's town square and enjoy some beautiful performances ringing out in Kings Parade," Ms Murphy said.
She said this year's Remembrance Day commemoration at the Carillon will be especially significant, marking 90 years since the official opening of the completed tower on November 11, 1933.
Following the Remembrance Day service, the Carillon will be played by Jennifer Roberts to commemorate the occasion, Ms Murphy said.
"The Carillon is arguably one of the most photographed Bathurst cultural landmarks, but it is meant to be heard as well," she said.
"It is Bathurst's singing tower, ringing for peace and remembrance."
As part of the Carillon anniversary celebrations, lunchtime recitals will be held from Monday to Friday, November 6 to 10, performed by Bathurst's carillonists Denise Garland, Ms Murphy and Ms Roberts.
There will also be accompanying tours of the Carillon available by booking through the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre and a week-long display of memorabilia in the Bathurst Library.
As well, Ms Murphy said all are welcome to the annual general meeting to be held by the Friends of the Bathurst War Memorial Carillon on Monday, November 6 "to hear about this unique moment in history".
