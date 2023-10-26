WOMEN have often been told that the evening hours are something to be afraid of. Don't dress too provocatively, don't drink too much, and certainly don't walk home alone - not if you want to stay safe, anyway.
But in the 1970s, a movement began to Reclaim the Night - to empower women, and to serve as a reminder that women should be able to move freely through public spaces without the fear of assault.
In 2023, this tradition is still going strong, and as a result, the Central West Women's Health Centre (CWWHC), in conjunction with other local services, will be holding a Reclaim the Night event.
From 4:30pm, on Friday, October 27, Machattie Park will be packed with music, live entertainment, a barbecue, and a march around the park, to proclaim the message against violence against women.
And, the peaceful rally is particularly timely, as October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which is designed to unify women and men who have been victims of domestic violence, and raise awareness regarding its prevalence.
According to CWWHC community engagement and health promotions officer Julia Maher, the event is open to anybody and everybody with an interest in raising awareness.
"We want to make it more of a family friendly, chill event, but also getting the core values out there of what the night is meant to be," Ms Maher said.
And though the message is a positive one, Ms Maher said the event still carries mixed emotions.
"It's a bittersweet event, because it is sad that we have had to keep doing it for so long, but it's lucky that we get to do it," she said.
On the night, there will be guest speakers covering a variety of topics including violence against women, sexual violence, and services available to those in need.
"We will also be having a dedicated area where people can actually sign and write their pledge to go against violence against women and children," Ms Maher said.
It will also be a great opportunity for those that have been victims of domestic violence to connect with the community, and learning about the many support networks available in Bathurst.
These services include the likes of headspace Bathurst, and the CWWHC.
"By people turning up and showing their support in this, it's just one step closer to having that community awareness and Bathurst really showing what they believe in and who they are supporting," Ms Maher said.
"An event like this can help let women know that not only the event is a safe space for them and raises awareness, but we're [the CCWHC] here every day of the year, we don't go away."
Overall, Ms Maher said she would recommend everyone to come along to the event to show their support, and she also encouraged attendees to wear a splash of purple - the colour for domestic violence awareness.
