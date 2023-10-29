IT MIGHT be the race that stops the nation, but nothing will be stopping the fun at the Stannies Parents and Friends (P and F) Melbourne Cup event.
With the aim of growing their community, the St Stanislaus' College P and F decided to organise an event open for everyone to attend.
And after the idea of a Melbourne Cup luncheon was thrown around a few years ago, the committee has been able to get the event up and running.
Stannies P and F member Sonia Nunan said she is really looking forward to the inaugural luncheon, and hopes to see a great turnout.
"Before my time, there used to be a ladies auxiliary luncheon up at Stannies, so we're trying to bring back the old in a different way," Ms Nunan said.
"A mum mentioned the idea years ago but we haven't been able to get it off the ground because of COVID and everything."
The inaugural luncheon will be the perfect opportunity for people to enjoy some delicious food, tasty drinks and cheer home their picks of the day.
And of course, everyone attending is encouraged to dress to impress with the theme being blue and white.
The event will be held at Paddy's Hotel, kicking off at 10.30am, with a few market stalls and the Cafe on Corporation coffee van - which are open to everyone.
But the ticketed part of the day will include a champagne cocktail on arrival, a seafood and chicken buffet lunch and a raffle, with some terrific prizes up for grabs.
The lucky raffle winners will take home items including; a stunning piece of art from Bernadette Meek's Paint and Clay gallery, a hat voucher to Fiona Schofield Millinery and some accommodation and meal vouchers.
Anyone interested in dressing up and enjoying the Melbourne Cup festivities with friends and the inaugural Stannies P and F function can purchase tickets through 123tix.
