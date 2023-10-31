Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Speed limit reduction for heavy vehicles on section of Jenolan Caves Road

Updated November 1 2023 - 9:39am, first published 9:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Glenroy Bridge on Jenolan Caves Road is not far off the Great Western Highway. Picture from Google Maps.
The Glenroy Bridge on Jenolan Caves Road is not far off the Great Western Highway. Picture from Google Maps.

A RECENT run of speed limit reductions in the region is continuing - and the Jenolan Caves Road is the latest location.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.