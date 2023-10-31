A RECENT run of speed limit reductions in the region is continuing - and the Jenolan Caves Road is the latest location.
Two months after almost halving the speed limit through Sofala and a month after cutting two Kelso zones from 80 kilometres an hour to 50km/h, Transport for NSW has moved to snip again.
The NSW Government body says a new 40km/h speed limit for heavy vehicles approaching a bridge on the Jenolan Caves Road near the Great Western Highway is now in place "for the safety of all road users".
Transport for NSW says it conducted a speed zone review of the section of Jenolan Caves Road west of the Glenroy Bridge, which crosses the Coxs River near Hartley, following a request from Lithgow City Council.
Transport for NSW acting regional director west Damien Pfeiffer said the review assessed a number of factors, including location, crash history, road environment, the number of access points, road usage, traffic mix and traffic volumes, and recommended a speed reduction for trucks and buses.
"Hundreds of heavy vehicles use this section of Jenolan Caves Road every day, including trucks accessing a local quarry, and most travel at speeds of 30km/h to 50km/h," Mr Pfeiffer said.
"It is a windy, often steep section of road featuring both sealed and unsealed sections and guard rails installed in some areas to protect road users from steep drops, trees and rock walls, while the road also narrows to just 2.8 metres on the western approach to Glenroy Bridge.
"The review considered all these factors and determined a 40km/h speed limit for trucks and buses should be implemented for the safety of all motorists."
Transport for NSW says the reduced speed limit for heavy vehicles is now in place for a distance of about 1.24 kilometres on Jenolan Caves Road, from 975 metres west of Glenroy Bridge to 265 metres east of Glenroy Bridge.
New roadside signs have been installed to advise motorists of the change.
Transport for NSW says the 80km/h speed limit for all other vehicles remains unchanged.
TRANSPORT for NSW announced last month that 80km/h zones on two roads on the outskirts of Kelso would be cut to 50km/h due to the housing boom on the city's fringe.
The government body said it had conducted speed zone reviews of Limekilns Road and Marsden Lane, which meet in Kelso's north-east corner, "due to concerns over the amount of traffic generated by new housing in the area".
As a result, the 50km/h speed zone on Limekilns Road that ended just past Alluvial Place was extended by 650 metres to the north-east to take in the intersections with Sunbright Road, Wheatfield Drive and Lawrence Drive.
In addition, the 50km/h speed zone on Marsden Lane that ended 1250 metres west of the intersection with Limekilns Road was extended to the east by 665 metres to take in the intersections with Sunbright Road and Clairvaux Lane.
