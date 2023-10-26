THE 2023 Petrie's Mitre 10 Bathurst Open drew a large field over the two days.
It is with great pleasure I can say that Bathurst locals took home all the top prizes.
The A grade scratch went to Michael Stanford who fired a great score of one over par 143 for the two days to hold off former Bathurst boy Paul Bright by two shots.
Tim McKinnon posted 137 to win the nett from Ian Ashcroft (142).
Josh Toole and Warren Matthews couldn't be separated after the 36 holes in B grade with both players on 162, in the end Toole triumphed after a three hole playoff. Alex Gale (140) and Greg Burgess (142) were the nett winner and runner-up.
Roth Marshall saluted in C grade courtesy of 178, two clear of Craig Windus, Phil Pittaway (139) and Shane Best (140) grabbed the nett vouchers.
Dave Sams was back in the A grade Thursday winners circle thanks to 42 points, hot on his heels were Kel Cooke and Shaun Elphick who both had 40 points, the scratch going the way of Paul Bright with 34 points.
Peter Harris had a majestic 46 points to head B grade, the stylish Mick Leseberg (42) and Mac Culkin (39) rounded out the minor placings while Neil Larcombe fired 20 points to win the scratch.
A lovely 40 points was carded by Lynne Cameron to win by a slender one shot margin over Linda Edwards, 38 points ensured Michelle Kingham wrapped up third.
Peter Harris was ably supported by Lousea Johnston in winning the 2BBB after firing 50 points, Leseberg and Cooke (48) claimed second and the scratch winning pair were Darryn Bruce and Peter Trevor-Jones on 35 points.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.