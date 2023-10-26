CHRISTMAS has come early for two lucky Western Advocate readers, who were announced the winners of an Australian Community Media Christmas (ACM) competition.
ACM, publisher of the Western Advocate, held the competition across more than a dozen daily mastheads, with the chance to win one-of-five, $5000 prepaid Mastercard gift cards.
There were thousands of entries in 'The Best Christmas Ever!' comp, and two Bathurst readers, Cherie McManus and Tanya Barrett came away with the win.
When Ms Barrett received the phone call announcing her victory, she was over the moon.
"I got a phone call saying that I had one, so that was very, very special. I was pretty shocked because I'm used to entering everything and not winning," she said.
And even more shocking, was the fact that Ms Barrett was a Western Advocate winner, even though she lives on the Central Coast.
Ms Barrett has been a subscriber to the Bathurst publication for several years, to try and keep in touch with the local community.
"I spend a fair bit of time out there, and I also do a bit of work in Bathurst so it just keeps me up to date on everything that's happening in the area," she said.
"I mountain bike with Renshaw Pedal Project, and I'm a car fanatic so I'm always up to anything to do with Bathurst, and I feel quite part of that community, and the paper is quite community based which is really nice.
"Bathurst is my second home I guess."
And now, Ms Barrett has an even greater love for the town, after being announced a competition winner.
"I always knew Bathurst was a great place, so there you go, that's the proof - it's the place to be," she said.
The $5000 gift card is a welcome addition to Ms Barrett's hip pocket, especially in the lead up to Christmas.
And, though she initially joked that the money would be used to have a bit of fun over Summer, she said that the money will be used to make all the necessary purchases over the silly season.
"It's an absolute blessing, like everyone, increase costs on things have meant you've had to cut back on certain things, and so it's just going to be really great for my family to have a bit of breathing space over Christmas, and have a few treats," she said.
"So it's very welcome."
Overall, Ms Barrett said she was extremely grateful for the gift card, and to Australian Community Media for running the competition.
There were also 20 $500 gift cards up for grabs, one of which went to another lucky Western Advocate reader.
