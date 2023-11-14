A TEENAGER who crashed a motorbike while riding around a forest illegally has been given an opportunity by the court, according to a magistrate.
Jake Carr, 19, of Moorshead Place, Kelso was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on October 25, 2023 after he previously pleaded guilty to using an unregistered vehicle without a licence.
Documents tendered to court state emergency services were called to the Sunny Corner State Forest about 4.30pm on November 26, 2022 following reports of a motorcycle crash.
With the exact location of the rider - later identified as Carr - unknown, NSW Police, Paramedics and NSW Polair went to the scene but could not find him.
Following enquiries, police discovered Carr had been injured in the crash and taken to Bathurst Hospital by a friend.
On February 22, police spoke with Carr, who explained he lost traction when breaking his 80cc motorcycle and fell off.
The court heard he admitted to police he knew the bike wasn't registered and that he didn't have a rider's licence.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis offered the benefit of a dismissal for Carr, who she had previously encouraged to get a licence.
And, a self-represented Carr told the court he had.
"The whole reason I'm giving you the benefit is so you don't start your driving career with a huge blockage," Ms Ellis said.
"If you're silly enough to make more mistakes, you won't ever get this opportunity again."
The court found Carr guilty but did not proceed to conviction. The matter was dismissed pursuant to Section 10 (1)(a) of the Crimes (Sentencing Procedure) Act.
