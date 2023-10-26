OVER 100 Western region athletes and coaches were put through their paces at the WRAS orientation on the weekend.
Held at Charles Sturt University's Bathurst campus on October 21-22, the event marked the commencement of the Western Regional Academy of Sport's athletics, basketball, cycling, future stars, golf, high performance, hockey and triathlon programs.
Saturday began with a psychological education session by Dr Gordon Spence, who worked with athletes, coaches and parents to discuss mental toughness and energy management.
Following Dr Spence was a presentation from WRAS' strength and conditioning manager Dan Bunyan, who did an overview of the common misconceptions within the strength and conditioning industry.
Athletes worked through a series of strength, power, fitness and movement tests with the assistance of CSU Exercise Science Strength and Conditioning interns.
Brandon Martin (2014 lone star WRAS graduate) and Holly Simmons (local athlete) ran a mentoring session with the athletics and future stars programs to discuss the importance of opportunities for personal development available outside sporting pathways.
Sunday saw the basketball, hockey and triathlon squads all hold their first team training sessions.
Reflecting on the orientation weekend, WRAS executive officer Candice Boggs was positive about this year's cohort.
"It is always great to host the athletes, squad staff and parents for orientation to commence the WRAS season," she said.
"It's a great opportunity for all athletes, parents, and coaches to come together as WRAS sets the scene for what's ahead with each of our programs.
"Looking across the athletes in attendance over the weekend, there is tremendous talent throughout every program.
"Under the guidance of the very knowledgeable and dedicated WRAS coaches these athletes are in for a great program ahead."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.