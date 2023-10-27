Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum hosting a Halloween mystery

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
October 27 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WAS IT the Kooky Scientist? Or was it the Critter Keeper? Or maybe it was the Freaky Fossil Fiend - all will be revealed at the Stones and Bones Halloween special.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.