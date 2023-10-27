WAS IT the Kooky Scientist? Or was it the Critter Keeper? Or maybe it was the Freaky Fossil Fiend - all will be revealed at the Stones and Bones Halloween special.
There's a mystery at the Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum. Somebody let the monster out of its lab, and now poor Dougal the Dinosaur Keeper is dead.
And it's a mystery that can only be solved with the help of the Bathurst public - before the monster kills again.
On Tuesday, October 31, the Fossil Museum will be hosting a spooky whodunit, where attendees will have to solve what museum coordinator Penny Packham described as a real-life Cluedo.
From 6:30pm until 9pm, doors will open, and for five dollars per person, Bathurst detectives of all ages will have the chance to solve the murder mystery.
There will be suspects spread around some spooky sites - the Bat Caver in it's creepy cavern, the Micro Mystic, the Mysterious Mineral Man - and guests will be presented with clues that need solving.
"But of course, people may be lying to you so you actually have to find the clues. It's like Cluedo, you eliminate suspects once you believe their alibi."
The event is being run in conjunction with the Fossil Museum and the Bathurst Youth Council, who will all be dressed up and delving out clues on the night.
And according to Ms Packham, the museum is the perfect place to host Halloween.
"This is the Stones and Bones Museum, so where else would you rather spend Halloween than somewhere as spooky as a fossil museum?" she said.
"There might be some ghost stories, there might be spooky characters that you'll meet on the way through, and some crazy critters that you might see."
Attendees are invited to dress up in their spookiest best, to fit in with the theme of the evening, which Ms Packham assured was just the right level of eerie so as to not scare off any specific age groups.
There is no need for anybody to RSVP. People are welcome to turn up at any time, as long as approximately 45 minutes is allowed to ensure the mystery can be solved.
There might even be the chance to hear some of the museum's hair-raising history.
"Some people believe that there are some spooky spirits in here, so we might tell you a few ghost stories if you come along," Ms Packham said.
