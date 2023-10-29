THE chiming bells of the Bathurst Carillon have been part of the city's ambience for 90 years, but have you ever thought about how it came to be?
How it was commissioned by locals who raised small bits of money over the years, how it was built by hand brick by brick, and how they got the bells up to the top?
All of this and more on the fascinating history of the Bathurst War Memorial Carillon will be covered by local historian Jan Page at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre on Thursday, November 2.
Ms Page will be the guest speaker at the Combined Pensioners and Superannuants Association (CPSA) meeting, which is open to anyone who is interested in the telling tale of how the iconic Bathurst tower came to stand in the centre of King's Parade.
"The story of the Bathurst War Memorial Carillon is a fascinating one. Absolutely fascinating," Ms Page said.
"It's all about community.
"All the money was raised by the people of Bathurst at different times and at that time it was in the post-war and Depression years, so they literally raised a penny or a shilling at a time to be able to build that war memorial."
While the planning stages of the Carillon began over 100 years ago, this Remembrance Day will mark 90 years since its official opening.
Which is why the CPSA is encouraging the community to join the meeting and immerse themselves in the history of the 'singing tower'.
And for Ms Page, its the musical side of the Carillon that she loves most.
"I find it the most wonderful thing that our forefathers had enough insight to think of the biggest public instrument you could find as a war memorial," she said.
"They used to call it the singing tower, so that whenever you heard the bells it was to remind you of the sacrifice of all those who went in the first instance to the First World War."
Anyone interested in attending the CPSA meeting at BMEC on Thursday, November 2, at 10am is welcome to just turn up on the day.
