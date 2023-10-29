Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

90-year history of Bathurst Carillon told at CPSA event

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated October 30 2023 - 10:45am, first published 10:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE chiming bells of the Bathurst Carillon have been part of the city's ambience for 90 years, but have you ever thought about how it came to be?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.