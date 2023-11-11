GETTING behind the wheel after taking drugs has proved to be a costly decision for a 31-year-old man.
Nathan John Michael Masclet of Monty Walk, West Bathurst was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on October 25, 2023 for driving with drugs in his blood.
Court documents state Masclet was stopped by police in the driver's seat of a white Mitsubishi Lancer about 3.30pm on June 12, 2023 on Rankin Street in Bathurst.
Masclet was asked for his driver's licence before he was subject to an oral drug fluid test.
The court heard he gave a positive indication for methamphetamine.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a second positive test for the drug.
Masclet gave "no comment" when police asked about his drug use.
His oral fluid test was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Masclet aloud in open court before she found the matter proved.
Masclet was convicted and fined $1200.
He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.