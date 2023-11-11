Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Nathan Masclet convicted in Bathurst Court of driving with meth

By Court Reporter
Updated November 12 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

GETTING behind the wheel after taking drugs has proved to be a costly decision for a 31-year-old man.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.