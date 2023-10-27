FOR a man who had recently been on the other side of the world, Andrey Gugnin was looking remarkably fresh as he wandered around an historic property north of Bathurst on Thursday.
The music director for the Out West Piano Fest was pleased to be in Australia - and, more particularly, the Australian bush - but admitted to wrestling with some residual jet lag.
And where had he been before Australia?
"I was flying from Romania because I was having a concert there," he said.
"Romania is a rather small country and I actually was coming not even from Bucharest but from the town of Cluj.
"It's a tiny place. The route was quite complicated - around 30 hours, I guess."
The fact this weekend's Out West Piano Fest at Bathurst has a music director (and performer) who has just flown in from eastern Europe is an indication of the scope and ambition of the event, which was held for the first time last year.
One of those behind the festival, Piano+ CEO Marcus Barker, told the Advocate last month that it was a risk to put on that inaugural event in 2022, but it was a risk of the calculated kind.
"One of the big unknowns was: was the audience going to come?" he said.
"What was the driver for the audience to consider, oh, actually, I wouldn't mind going out to Bathurst, I wouldn't mind exploring the Central West region?"
Mr Gugnin said Mr Barker got in touch with him about a year ago in regards to the music director role for the Bathurst festival's second edition.
The resulting program, Mr Gugnin said, is far from one-dimensional.
"The idea was to present a program which would consist not just of something popular, which would attract the attention of a wider audience, but also implement more rarely performed pieces," he said.
"The idea is to present new music to the audience and we have plenty of that rarely played stuff.
"For instance, the Saturday lunchtime concert is dedicated to the music of the eastern Europe, therefore it is music from Czech Republic, from Latvia, Ukraine, Armenia; these areas which are normally not so popular."
Mr Gugnin was last in Australia - and Bathurst - in 2017 for a recital tour.
"I remember seeing the Three Sisters, going to Jenolan Caves, all this sightseeing stuff," he said. "So I have been around this area."
Driven by a friend around Mount Panorama, Mr Gugnin said he was amazed at how familiar the track was to him from playing racing games.
"I had already memorised all the track on my computer and my phone," he said.
"And apparently in these games they reproduce it really accurately.
"I was, like, that's real, actually. That's amazing.
"It was one of my favourite tracks.
"I remember once you do one turn, it just goes straight down."
In terms of this weekend's event, he said he likes the fact the festival combines music with food and wine and, of course, the history and natural beauty of Eleven Mile Drive property Blackdown Farm.
"I hope that the audience will enjoy the music as much as I'm sure they will enjoy the great food and wine," he said.
"I just came to the farm and the scenery is really soothing and peaceful, beautiful.
"So I guess, altogether, it's a rather unique experience the audience can expect."
The Out West Piano Fest will begin with welcome drinks on Friday, October 27 and run until the afternoon on Sunday, October 29, featuring five concerts as well as a dinner, two morning teas and two lunches.
Full festival packages as well as single concert tickets are available. Locals-only ticket discounts are also available via Try Booking.
Mr Gugnin, who is based in Zagreb in Croatia at the moment but is getting ready to move to Amsterdam at the end of the year, said he has missed Australia.
"I love Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, all the big cities," he said.
"Even the tiniest places are so neat and lovely.
"And the nature, of course, is amazing."
