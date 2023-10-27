SUNDAY'S Western Women's Rugby League match at Jack Arrow Oval might just be a grand final preview.
But Panorama Platypi will have to win if it wants a home decider.
The two-time defending premiers, who have won their last two games with an aggregate scoreline of 96-16, welcome ladder leading Wiradjuri Goannas to Bathurst in a top of the table clash.
Having won all three of their matches, Goannas are shaping up as a formidable opponent according to Platypi coach Kevin Grimshaw believes Goannas.
But he knows his team is more than capable of getting a win.
"It's going to be pretty tough I think," he said.
"Goannas have a very solid forward pack but if we can match them in the middle, I think we'll probably go a long way to winning the game.
"I'm pretty confident with the way we've been playing, that we can win."
While Platypi lost a round two match to Orange Vipers, Grimshaw said this Sunday's match will be the biggest test of the season.
"We've got a lot riding on this game and so do Dubbo," he said.
"It should be a good spectacle to watch I think because they're obviously playing for a minor premiership as well.
"If they beat us, they'll go four points ahead of us and probably stay in front of Orange too.
"But that's why it's so important for us. We'll be coming out with all guns blazing."
Grimshaw believes his team's form bodes well heading into Sunday's showdown in Bathurst.
"We're in pretty good form but a week is a long time in football," he said.
"It could be like Orange, when everyone was confident after a good win, but we sort of got ahead of ourselves.
"I think we've got that out of the road and we're ready to roll."
They'll be some other big match-ups in the lower grades between the two teams, particularly the under 14s and under 16s, where Goannas lead both competitions.
Kick-off in under 12s is at 9.30am, 14s at 10.30am, 16s at 11.40am and 18s at 12.50pm.
The main game kicks off at 2pm.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.