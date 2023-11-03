Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Health

Reasons why Bathurst Private Hospital wants integrated medical centre

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
November 4 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WITH the building constantly under repair and the end of a short lease drawing near, the Bathurst Private Hospital needs an integrated medical centre now more than ever.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.