WITH the building constantly under repair and the end of a short lease drawing near, the Bathurst Private Hospital needs an integrated medical centre now more than ever.
But the list of issues doesn't end there, with the private hospital also finding it difficult to attract specialist surgeons.
They want shiny new facilities and a convenient location to work in, and those are things that Bathurst Private Hospital just can't offer right now.
All that would change, though, if the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC) comes to fruition.
The developers are working on the necessary documentation to support a development application (DA), which can't be lodged until all the paperwork is in order.
It was hoped the DA could have been submitted in July or August, 2023, but there have been delays.
Regardless, Bathurst Private Hospital director Dr Bill Mackey is confident that, once the DA has been lodged, it won't be long until it is approved and construction can start.
"The proposal so far meets the planning requirements, so it's a complying development, so we think that there's no reason for it to be blocked at a DA position," he said.
"They might impose extra requirements, which might delay the process, but I don't see a major hurdle to that being approved."
One of the pressing issues for the private hospital is its short lease, with Catholic Healthcare looking to reclaim the site for another purpose.
Dr Mackey said they will have the current site "into 2025", and there is some flexibility based on the timeline for the delivery of the proposed BIMC, but, it's not an indefinite arrangement.
"They're aware of our timeframe and what's happening and they're sympathetic to it, but I don't think it's endless," he said.
"We'd be in trouble if the whole new development fell over."
The short lease definitely creates a sense of urgency for Bathurst Private Hospital to find a new premises, but there are other issues at play as well.
General manager Geoff Oakley said the building that houses the private hospital in Gormans Hill is declining due to its age.
"We're working at the moment in a tired facility, a facility that continually is being repaired," he said.
That is also a deterrent for new specialists and surgeons, who want to be able to work in more modern facilities.
Mr Oakley and Dr Mackey said there are specialists who have said they would work in the private hospital if it became part of the proposed integrated medical centre.
"I know one particular doctor I can think of says when you get the new facility, I'll start operating in Bathurst," Dr Mackey said.
"He's a doctor who visits here, but doesn't operate here. He does some up at the Base [hospital], but he doesn't do any private work.
"... So, there's already people who will, I think, utilise the facility without us having to attract new people. We want to attract new people, but there are existing people."
Another issue that the hospital has experienced, albeit rarely, is being cut off when flooding occurs.
That was seen as recently as November, 2022.
"We cancelled a whole day last year because of the rains because we couldn't get [patients] in, and then we had patients here that just made it before the roads closed and we couldn't get them home," Mr Oakley said.
"And staff we couldn't get in or out."
While the current site of the Bathurst Private Hospital has served the community well, there's only so much it can do.
But, if the private hospital can be part of an integrated medical centre, the offering to staff and patients will improve.
"We see the best future of this hospital as being part of a bigger, more broadly-based medical facility," Dr Mackey said.
"The only sort of service here is the hospital and we have a pathology lab, whereas the new facility will have the pathology, and radiology, and pharmacy, and the general practice, and the specialist rooms, and the allied health, all those sorts of other things co-located in the same space.
"It facilitates the business, having all those things on site, but also from a cost point of view, the more facilities you have on the same site, the lower the price for each individual part of it."
There are also benefits for patients of the private hospital, who would be better connected to other medical services.
"From a consumer perspective, if you look now, to get those multi services as required for surgery, there is a lot of travel between different places across town," Mr Oakley said.
"The integrated medical centre will develop a one-stop shop if they use those services, so you're going to be able to get your pathology, your X-ray, ECG, see a GP, see a specialist, all in the one spot."
He also said that there will be better relationships between imaging, pathology and the doctors by being in the same centre, aiding in positive outcomes for patients.
"It'll make it a lot more collaborative between whatever services go in there, the hospital, and the GPs," Mr Oakley said.
Ultimately, staff at the private hospital want to be part of the BIMC and are "excited" about the prospect of moving to a new building in a more convenient location for themselves and their patients.
All they can do now is sit back, wait and hope that the plans move forward.
