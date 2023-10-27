IT'S been a long off-season, but Bathurst's triathletes will finally return to action on Sunday morning.
The Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club will host its first event of the 2023-24 season and for many, it'll be a get-together with their 'second family'.
Wallabies secretary Angela Smith, a new face on the committee, said the local triathlons are always a heap of fun.
"It's kind of like our second family, our little Wallabies club," she said.
"We'll see how everyone's sort of progressed over the year, whether we've trained or whether we haven't trained.
"It's always a fun day. We will come out to support each other because no one is individually being supported. We are just here to have a bit of fun and get in there and give it a go."
The senior triathletes will get underway at 8am, before the juniors at 9.45am.
Seniors participating in the sprint will have a 300 metre swim sprint, a 17 kilometre cycle and a 2.5 kilometre run, while those in the long course will have a 500 metre swim, 17 kilometre cycle and a five kilometre run.
The boomers will have a 100/150 metre swim, a six kilometre cycle and a 1.5 kilometre run, while the joeys will swim for 25/50 metres, cycle for two kilometres and run for 500 metres.
Sunday will see the first of seven Bathurst triathlons throughout 2023-24, including the women's event, which has been pushed to February 18 next year, to avoid a clash with the holidays..
"We're doing that a bit later, to try and keep it away from Christmas," Smith said.
"We're going to do that one in February and just give everyone a bit more time to come back from holidays and have a bit more people in town."
The club's second triathlon will be on November 12, followed by another on December 10 before the Australia Day interclub round.
The Carroll-Scott Memorial round will be held on March 10, before the final triathlon of the season on March 24, a handicap.
There'll be interclub rounds in Mudgee on November 19, Orange on February 11 and Dubbo on March 3.
And for anyone wanting to give triathlon on a go, the club will have gear on offer to use for free.
Thanks to the support on sponsors Cityfit, Capital Chemist, Bathurst Physiotherapy, Renshaw's Pedal Project and Bathurst RSL, the club has been able to purchase pushbikes.
There'll be two adult bikes and two junior bikes on offer for people to have a go on.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.