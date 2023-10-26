Race without end is taking increasing toll

THE tussle between Bathurst and Orange over a new multi-million-dollar greyhounds facility is the sprint that morphed into a marathon.
And it's now on the verge of becoming an ultra-distance event.
Few would have thought, when Bathurst's character-filled Kennerson Park was severely damaged by flooding in November last year, that the city would still be without a track almost 12 months later.
Far fewer would have thought that the loss of Kennerson Park would lead to Bathurst and its neighbour slugging it out to be the site of that replacement track (and a centre of excellence to boot).
And yet that is where we find ourselves.
Bathurst, Orange and the proposed $15 million greyhounds development is the story with more shades of grey than E.L. James' much-thumbed books.
For a start, there have been the regular assurances from the greyhounds industry that a decision on the site is imminent - even as a decision remains clearly and frustratingly elusive.
In Orange, having the talks about the potential greyhounds site conducted behind closed doors has added to the intrigue and made it difficult to gauge any progress.
In Bathurst, state MP Paul Toole and new mayor Jess Jennings - political and personality opposites - have been offering advice to each other on how to ensure the greyhound track doesn't move down the road.
But Mr Toole's involvement in the matter is complicated by the fact he was a member of the Coalition government a number of years ago when then-premier Mike Baird made the eyebrow-raising decision to ban the sport.
For all those who are unhappy with Mr Toole because he was part of that Baird government (as local government minister), though, there would be others who are unhappy because that same government didn't follow through with the ban.
Among those who fall into this group, the best result would be if neither city gets the development and the sport starts to fade away in this part of the world.
Amid the uncertainties, complications and competing interests in this saga, surely what is beyond doubt is that this matter has dragged on now for far too long.
It's hard to see how anyone's interests are served by having this issue unresolved for any longer.
What the great Bathurst-Orange greyhounds tussle needs is a finish line. With that sorted, everything else will presumably start to fall into place.
