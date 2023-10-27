Western Advocate
Car ploughs through the front door of service station in Kelso

Updated October 27 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 4:11pm
TWO men are alleged to have stolen cash and cigarettes from a Kelso service station after smashing into the entrance of the convenience store.

