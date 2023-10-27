TWO men are alleged to have stolen cash and cigarettes from a Kelso service station after smashing into the entrance of the convenience store.
Police were called to the BP on Sydney Road, next door to Carl's Jr, at about 2.30am on Friday, October 27, following reports that a Toyota sedan had driven into the front of the building.
Police were told two men had exited the vehicle before stealing cash and cigarettes, then fled the scene.
The shop attendant was not injured.
Officers attached to Chifley Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information about the incident, including dashcam or closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the area, is urged to contact Bathurst Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The service station had to be closed on Friday morning as clean-up efforts commenced.
