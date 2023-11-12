DRIVEN by the loss of a pet, a woman was in a "puzzling" predicament after she tried to steal another person's dog.
Taylor Aimee Louise Johns, 25, of Tyndall Street, Kelso pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on October 25, 2023 to stealing a dog.
Documents tendered to the court state the victim was at her home in Raglan on August 18, 2023 about 4pm when she heard her doorbell ring.
It was Johns, who the victim described to police as a woman in dark clothes with long dark hair and in her twenties.
Johns asked the woman questions about a person who also lived at the Raglan address and about her dog.
Soon after, the conversation ended and the victim called police.
A couple of moments later, the doorbell rang again and it was an unknown man, who alleged the victim's son had stolen Johns' dog in 2020.
But, the woman had her dog - an Irish Wolfhound - since 2016.
Court documents said the woman went into her backyard to the dog, before she saw the unknown man jumping her fence.
"That is my dog," he shouted.
He then grabbed the dog and threw it over the fence to Johns.
The victim called Bathurst Police Station for a second time as Johns and the man tried to corner the dog.
The victim called her dog over and grabbed it by the collar and was walking it inside when Johns went and took it away.
Police arrived about 9pm and got details from the victim.
Then on August 25, police went to Johns' home in Kelso and asked about the incident.
Johns shut the door on police, refusing to answer questions.
Bathurst Regional Council rangers were called to the home by police to scan the dog for a microchip.
While a microchip could not be found, rangers compared photos of the dog Johns previously owned and said they weren't the same animal.
Instead, the photos given to police by the victim - which showed the dog had been adopted in 2016 - proved it was her dog.
It was then taken from Johns by police.
"To be honest, I jumped the fence," Johns said while refusing to tell police who the unknown man was.
Johns' Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan told the court his client had four dogs stolen from her several years ago and "rather foolishly" tried to take the victim's because she believed it was hers.
"She now plans to report the theft of her dogs to police and go the right way about things," Mr Kuan said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said she was "puzzled" by Johns' decision to do what someone had allegedly done to her in the past.
"Try and find your dogs by all means, but don't try and take someone else's," Ms Ellis said.
Johns was convicted and fined $250.
