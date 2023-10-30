Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

See the scary shots: Halloween becoming a popular event in Bathurst

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated October 30 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BREAKING news, zombie sightings are on the rise in Bathurst as we get closer to October 31 - Halloween!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.