BREAKING news, zombie sightings are on the rise in Bathurst as we get closer to October 31 - Halloween!
The haunted holiday is said to have a history of bringing zombies out into the community, with some locals even reporting sightings of monsters, vampires and witches.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Residents are warned the creatures have even been seen approaching houses and knocking on doors.
The Western Advocate reached out to the Bathurst community for help, with the hope of exposing the once thought to be fictional creatures and beating them at their own game by scaring them away.
If you want to know what to look out for during the final few days of October, check out the photo gallery above.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.