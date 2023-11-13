Western Advocate
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Tim Ryan, 31, spared jail time after breaking AVO in Bathurst

By Court Reporter
Updated November 14 2023 - 7:41am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TAKING steps towards stopping drug use has proved a good move for a man who was spared from time behind bars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.