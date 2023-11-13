TAKING steps towards stopping drug use has proved a good move for a man who was spared from time behind bars.
Tim Ryan, 31, of Kable Close, Kelso was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on October 25, 2023 after he previously pleaded guilty to contravening an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO).
Court documents state that from January in 2021, Ryan kept contacting the victim despite a non-contact AVO being put in place.
With frequent drug use and "unpredictable" behaviour, the victim blocked Ryan on all social media platforms on June 21, 2023 and said for him to make no further contact.
It was around this time Ryan began to email the victim asking to borrow an XBox, if they could do his taxes and borrow some money.
"Hey hate to bother you and hope this isn't going to cause nothing. Would you have a spare 50 dollars until I get paid. Sorry for asking. And like I said I don't want any trouble," Ryan wrote in an email to the victim on September 3.
The victim went to Bathurst Police Station the next day to make a report.
Police said they went to Ryan's home on September 18 about 2pm and arrested him.
While at Bathurst Police Station, Ryan admitted to texting the victim but denied sending emails.
He told police his Facebook and email had been hacked and thought a relative could have emailed the victim.
Ryan then refused to show police his emails.
Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan told the court that Ryan had an ongoing long term substance addiction but since the offence, he had taken steps to address it.
The court heard Ryan was seeing a GP, undertaking counselling, and regularly attending a drug and alcohol clinic.
"This was self-initiated by Mr Ryan," Mr Kuan said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said Ryan was on a "knife's edge" and would have been jailed had it not been for his proactive steps towards rehabilitation.
"If you hadn't done what you did, I would be telling you how long you would be spending in custody," Ms Ellis said.
Ryan was placed on a community correction order for 18 months, with the condition he has no drugs or alcohol for the entire period.
He must also do 60 hours of unpaid community service work.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.