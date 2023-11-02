A VETERINARY business near Lithgow is hoping a Bathurst dog will find a loving family after she donated life-saving blood recently.
Hartley Valley Vets receptionist Tyler De Losa said the Bathurst Small Animal Pound offered "absolutely gorgeous" Elenor as a blood donor while another dog faced a surgery that carried the risk of significant blood loss.
"So we took a safe amount that was in her best interest and she stayed in hospital with us and spent the whole time on fluids and whatnot to get her strength back."
According to Ms De Losa, Elenor made a full recovery and has since returned to the animal shelter, where the veterinary surgery hopes she finds her forever home.
"We wanted to get her story out there because she is the most beautiful dog. So we are hoping someone out there will see it and adopt her," she said.
Ms De Losa said Elenor is an empathetic and good-natured dog who would be perfect for those in need of companionship.
"She's a character and very playful," Ms De Losa said.
"She's so beautiful. I think they struggle because she is a bigger dog and some people can't have them, but she's absolutely gorgeous."
Those who are interested in adopting Elenor are asked to contact the Bathurst Small Animal Pound on 6333 6190.
