Elenor saves life of fellow dog by donating blood at Hartley Valley Vets

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated November 2 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 11:30am
Elenor did a good deed and Hartley Valley Vets is hoping she receives her reward by finding a loving family. Picture from Hartley Valley Vets.
A VETERINARY business near Lithgow is hoping a Bathurst dog will find a loving family after she donated life-saving blood recently.

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

