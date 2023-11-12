Western Advocate
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Dana Louise Pender in Bathurst Court for drunken caravan assault

By Court Reporter
Updated November 13 2023 - 8:47am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A WOMAN who lashed out at a person in an emotional and alcohol-fuelled spat has been told to see her court appearance as a "wake up call".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.