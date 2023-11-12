A WOMAN who lashed out at a person in an emotional and alcohol-fuelled spat has been told to see her court appearance as a "wake up call".
Dana Louise Pender, 55, of Bunberra Street, Bomaderry pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on October 25, 2023 to assault and intimidation.
Court documents state Pender and the victim were drinking alcohol in a caravan parked in the Bathurst area about 6.45pm on October 24, 2023 when they got into an argument.
"No, that's not true, that's not true ... I have never ever done that," the victim said to Pender after she made allegations.
The victim left the caravan to get away from Pender and de-escalate the situation when she followed the person outside.
Pender then swung at the victim five times with closed fists.
"Stop it, stop it, she's hitting me," the victim yelled towards a nearby witness.
The witness saw Pender hitting the victim before they went and told someone, who called police.
"I hate you, (expletive) you, I'm going to kill ya," Pender said to the victim.
When police arrived about 8.20pm, they could hear Pender yelling.
A drunken Pender was arrested by police and placed into the back of a caged police car.
"I hit him ... Nah I'll hit him with my mouth," she said to police.
Pender was then taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Pravinda Pahalawela told the court Pender was "clearly" affected by alcohol at the time.
"She had too much to drink, and she let her emotions get the better of her," Mr Pahalawela said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said she was "not surprised but disappointed" Pender had turned to alcohol.
"How you acted was not right," Ms Ellis said.
"I'm hoping you can see this as a wake up call because alcohol hasn't solved anything."
Pender was placed on a community correction order for one year with the condition she has no alcohol for three months.
