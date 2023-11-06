A YOUNG Bathurst welding star has added a second gold medal in just over two months as he continues to build a name for himself in the trade.
Harrison Field - who works at A.OK Metal Fabrication in the Kelso industrial estate and is a student at TAFE NSW Orange - won gold at the WorldSkills Australia 2023 National Championships in Melbourne in August.
He followed that up by being named young tradesperson of the year at the NSW and ACT Welding Excellence Awards held recently in Sydney.
And his advice to school leavers or anyone thinking about a career in fabrication?
"Find what you enjoy, put in the hard work and stick to it," he said.
As a gold medal winner from the national championships in August, Mr Field, 20, is eligible for the Australian team that will compete at the WorldSkills International Competition finals in France in 2024.
"I've never been overseas before, so it's exciting to be travelling for the first time while doing what I love," he said of France.
"I just love welding - making stuff and seeing the finished product is a reward in itself, but this award has shown me that hard work pays off, and I want to continue to achieve more certificates with TAFE NSW."
Mr Field's teacher Nathan Kelly was also a winner at the NSW and ACT Welding Excellence Awards, taking out the 2023 training and education - individual teacher award.
"Nathan is unreal," Mr Field said.
"No-one really sees the amount of work he puts in to help his TAFE NSW students in the Certificate III and around WorldSkills.
"He's amazing at what he does and has a real passion for the craft. He deserves his award."
Mr Kelly, in turn, said Mr Field is "motivated, works incredibly hard, has a genuine passion for his trade, and is always determined to be the best".
"The sky's the limit for this talented young man," Mr Kelly said.
A.OK Metal Fabrication director Adam Klower told the Advocate earlier this year that he was pleased to see Mr Field getting some recognition for the "countless hours of practice that he's been doing".
"Only a handful of us know the hours that he's put in," he said.
