ON FRIDAY, October 27, students at Scots All Saints College wore their prettiest pink clothing, all to raise money for the McGrath Foundation.
The initiative was put on by the student representative council, who decided on the McGrath Foundation to be their term-four fundraiser.
And it was a timely choice for the council, as October coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
On the day, all students dressed in pink mufti attire, and provided a donation to the foundation.
And students upped the ante, by including a sweet stall, selling pink iced cupcakes, pink donuts, and all things pink and delicious.
The school also participated in a pink ribbon photo, which was taken by a drone, and included staff, students and Sally Rosin and Narelle Druitt, who were instrumental in the Paint it Pink initiative.
There was also a charity cricket game on the day which was part of the Bathurst Paint it Pink initiative, which has run over the month of October.
