TRAFFIC will be sent through Bathurst for an upcoming three days due to survey work on a section of Jenolan Caves Road.
Transport for NSW says the survey works will be undertaken on Jenolan Caves Road between Old Bindo Road and Duckmaloi Road at Hampton from Tuesday to Thursday, November 7 to 9.
The works will "inform the next phase of rehabilitation of Jenolan Caves Road at Hampton", according to Transport for NSW.
While work is carried out from 9.30am to 2.30pm each day, a detour will be in place via Oberon, Bathurst and Lithgow using Duckmaloi Road, O'Connell Road and the Great Western Highway in both directions.
Motorists are asked to allow an extra one hour and 40 minutes of travel time.
Elsewhere on Jenolan Caves Road, Transport for NSW announced last month that a managing contractor had been appointed to oversee repairs on the Five Mile section after a series of landslips.
