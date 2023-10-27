Western Advocate
Detour will be in place due to survey work on Jenolan Caves Road

Updated October 27 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 4:01pm
Old Bindo Road on Jenolan Caves Road. Picture from Google Maps.
TRAFFIC will be sent through Bathurst for an upcoming three days due to survey work on a section of Jenolan Caves Road.

