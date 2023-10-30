FROM Can't Buy Me Love to a mother's priceless gift, a ticket to see Sir Paul McCartney live in concert became the trip of a lifetime for a young Bathurst boy.
Named after the Beatles legend, four-year-old McCartney Sanderson was determined to meet his idol - and namesake - after his mum, Katie Sanderson, bought tickets to the Newcastle concert.
And as they say, there's nothing a determined mum can't do, which certainly rings true as McCartney got to meet Sir Paul and received a shout-out from the superstar in the McDonald Jones Stadium.
"We're still living on a high, I don't think we'll come down to Earth for a long time," Ms Sanderson said.
"He [McCartney] loved it and loved the concert and we got a few little waves from Paul during the concert which was awesome."
Coming home from the concert with a whole new motivation, McCartney said he wants to grow up to be just like Sir Paul McCartney.
He plans to start a band with him playing the guitar and his brother on the drums.
After securing VIP tickets that would have them sitting just a few rows back from the stage, McCartney was super excited to experience the concert with his mum.
And while doing everything she could to instigate her little McCartney meeting his namesake, Ms Sanderson couldn't believe her efforts payed off during an intimate sound check before the concert.
The meet and greet wasn't just a highlight for McCartney, with Ms Sanderson being a huge fan as well, which is why she named her son after the music legend.
"I'm a massive fan, my brother got me into the Beatles," she said.
"Having seen Paul in 2017 I said right, my next kid is called McCartney. And then I got to take my McCartney to meet Paul McCartney."
Though only four years of age, the once in a lifetime experience is one McCartney is not likely to forget.
And one Ms Sanderson certainly never will.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.