IN A STANDARD street, the last thing you expect to find is a hidden treasure, and Anne Llewellyn's Garden is just that - a suburban slice of paradise.
Surrounded by unassuming homes, in an ordinary suburb, lies the secret oasis, and with it, an overwhelming sense of peace that can be hard to find in bustling Bathurst.
From the second you step foot into the beautifully blissful garden, the body and the mind are completely at ease, as if the world has stopped and everything is calm.
The air is crisp and fresh, and around every corner a new fragrance hits, soothing your soul while spiralling your senses, as you drift into a whole new world.
The sounds of the birds in the aviary, and the splashes of fish in the koi pond are a delicate reminder of the splendour that exists in the springtime.
"It's very pleasant, I have a cup of tea down at the aviary every morning, and the odd wine up here and look out at the lovely view," Ms Llewllyn said.
And it's hard to believe that the now thriving space was once bare and barren.
"It was a bare block, and a speccy [spec home] when I bought in 2002," she said.
After many hours and thousands of dollars, Ms Llewellyn transformed the space into a unique utopia, which she will be saying goodbye to in 2024.
"I am moving, so garden lovers keep your eye out at the end of next year. Unfortunately the house will be for sale and the beautiful garden, and I hope a garden lover buys it," she said.
And this was why it was so important for Ms Llewllyn to open her home, as one of the ten gardens participating in the 2023 Bathurst Gardeners' Club Spring Spectacular.
On the weekend of October 28 and 29, ten gardens were open to the public, all showcasing different styles and functions in order to raise money for charity.
From Ms Llewellyn's wonderful wellspring with flourishing florals, to 3 Veg Farm, which provided a lesson on permaculture and enriching soil, there was something for everyone.
And with the sun shining and the weather smiling upon the weekend, Bathurst Gardeners' Club publicity officer Dianne Thurling couldn't have been happier with the event.
"It's been fabulous, we had a lot of people through, there were a lot of enthusiastic people through our garden," she said.
As well as a steady flow of attendees making their way through the gorgeous gardens, there were also large crowds at the Monster Plant Stall, which took place on Saturday, October 28.
"It was really crowded, there were people waiting for us to open. There was a constant flow of people coming and buying plants," Ms Thurling said.
Though the total number of Spring Spectacular attendees is yet to be calculated, and the final monetary amount is yet to be counted, Ms Thurling said she was extremely grateful to all those who took part in the weekend.
From the musicians and entertainment at each garden, to the home-owners, and guests, everyone had a part to play in helping to raise funds for local community charities.
This year, the chosen charities are headspace, defence community dogs, Bathurst Community Transport and the Mitchell Conservatorium and 2BS community programs.
